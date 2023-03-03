Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. A few storms may be severe. High 53F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.