Showing gratitude and appreciation to frontline workers who have never had the privilege to stay home during this pandemic can never be met. These workers have reported to work every day to take care of others while leaving their own families at home.
In an attempt to show some of these workers how much the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary cares, the group has partnered with Richard Jarrell of Chick-fil-A and presented each employee of the Genesis Health Care Facility in Daniels with a CFA gift card.
These workers are required to do shift work; therefore, a gift card seemed more appropriate so that all of the employees, no matter what shift, get this small reward to be used at their leisure.