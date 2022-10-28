Gearing up for Wonderland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... at least it did two weeks ago here in southern West Virginia whilst surrounded by snowflakes.
Snowflakes before Halloween! I can’t say I’m a huge fan of wintertime, but I am certainly a huge fan of our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s second biggest fundraising event of the year – Wonderland of Trees!
Thanks to Richard Jarrell for introducing the idea of Wonderland of Trees to Margaret Ann O’Neal many years ago. Because of their combined creativity, this year we’ll celebrate our 14th annual Wonderland of Trees and are grateful to the Summit Bechtel National Family Scout Reserve (SBR) for generously hosting again. This event has proven to be a steadfast favorite in our community, and it’s incredible to see it grow in success and outreach year after year. I remember visiting my first Wonderland of Trees event at the Crossroads Mall, close to ten years ago, and absorbing the holiday "good feels" this event brings. There’s something special about feeling the spirit of the season while knowing every dollar you spend makes a difference.
Christmas trees are sponsored by businesses, schools, or organizations who then choose a theme and decorate their 7 ½ -foot, pre-lit trees accordingly. There are no limits to what goes within these displays. From golf carts, destination stays, season tickets and stacks of gift cards to board games, hand-crafted Christmas ornaments, and children’s books, these trees can – and WILL – have it all. It’s incredible to think about the immaculate displays we’ve seen over the years and the endless decorative talents our community sponsors encompass and show through their trees.
The point behind all this? To raise money for our United Way so we can continue to positively impact lives here in southern West Virginia. Decorating begins Monday, Oct. 31, and participants will have until Thursday, Nov. 3, at noon to complete their decorations. Trees will be on display within the SBR Marriot Leadership Center starting Friday, Nov. 4, at noon.
Detailed event schedule as follows:
Monday, Oct. 31 - Decorating trees will begin 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Decorating trees 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Decorating trees 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3 - Decorating trees 9 a.m. - noon; trees must be fully decorated by noon
Thursday, Nov. 3 - Business After Hours 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4 - Tree display and voting opens to the public at noon
Saturday, Nov. 5 - Family Fun Day, open to the public 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 - Open to the public 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11 - Open to the public 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Open to the public 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13 - Open to the public 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 - LIVE AUCTION 6 p.m.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
