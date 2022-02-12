The beginning of February, that’s when it all starts, the planning for the year’s growing season.
Stacked seed catalogs, current and old, fill the living room table and all the saved containers from the year past finally have a potential use in sight — just like Mom has been telling us all along. It begins with excitement, followed by browsing and countless conversations over the perfect types of lettuce, the spiciest radishes, and the most vibrant flowers, before decisions are finally made.
“Have you placed the Johnnies seed order yet?” I ask my mom a week after she started her cart.
“No, but I’ve added 23 more varieties of plants,” she responds giggly.
After a couple extra seed packets for gifts (as if), the order is finally placed and the planning and plotting of planting space begins.
While anxiously awaiting the arrival of the fertile spring heat, we begin to start the baby seedlings indoors. Their tiny tender sprouts peek out of the moist, vitamin-rich soil; they then quickly begin to develop delicate stems and strong, reaching roots, as they flourish under the heating lamps in the comfort of the upstairs bedroom, protected from the still chilly March winds. Each day I check in on them, and each day I can see them grow and become more robust and better equipped for the vast rugged harshness of the great outdoors.
Oftentimes when I’m gardening I ponder the many parallels that, I feel, plants have with humans. Plants, like us, need love, attention, and care to survive, and the more they get, the more they flourish. A little bit of tender tending is all it takes for a lifetime of blooming to take place.
Perhaps we could all learn a thing or two from the garden. I know I certainly have. Plants have taught me to always stay rooted, while reaching out and expanding, and being in the garden has taught me to embrace chaos. No matter how crazy things get while gardening or in any other area of my life, I always try to remember that the clutter always pans out and that it sometimes just takes a little while to grow.
