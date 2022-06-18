The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) had an antique car show in downtown Beckley on Saturday, June 18.
The car show featured cars at least 25 years old. Different from some other shows, a standard for this one is that the cars must include original parts or period-appropriate refurbishments – everything from equipment, paint colors, drive line to the interior must have been available for the model in which the car was produced.
“All these cars can be restored, but they’re restored to be original,” said Donnie Holcomb, former chairman of the club and current active member who resides in Glade Springs. “They have to be 25 years old to register, and they’re restored back to what was original for that era.”