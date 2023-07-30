For over 100 years, the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home has served southern West Virginia with elegance and grace. This lengthy track record has been reflected through consistent first-place scores in the annual Register-Herald Reader’s Choice Awards for the category of Best Funeral Home.
The opulent chapel has once again won the award in 2023, and The Register-Herald spoke with the founder’s son, David Quesenberry, on what makes his service so revered among the community, the history of the chapel and what winning the 2023 Reader’s Choice Award means.
“We are a family-owned business, we aren’t a corporation, and we don’t treat our families like a number. We know most of our families on a first name basis,” Quesenberry said.
This kind of community engagement has been a focal point of the funeral home since the time that David Quesenberry’s father, Amos Quesenberry, founded the chapel after he returned home following World War II.
“My father was just 2 weeks old when my grandfather was blinded in the coal mines,” Quesenberry said. “He had 11 brothers and sisters and told me he only had $80 in his pocket when he founded Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home.”
This legacy has continued in the regal aesthetic presented by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home.
We always continue to have the most modern and up-to-date funeral homes, and we constantly update our fleet of hearses. We are also the only funeral home to serve from two convenient locations out of Beckley and Shady Spring,” Quesenberry said.
They offer the full gamut of services such as professional processions, published obituaries and televised services.
Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home consistently places atop the yearly awards that recognize the best businesses in the southern West Virginia community.
“We’re humbled,” Quesenberry said. “We’re always trying to help the community, we give a lot to charities like hospice, we’ve built memorial gardens, donated to local churches and we’re big with the United Way.”
Quesenberry added, “No matter how big your bank account is, we offer the same great service to everyone!”
Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home is located at 1901 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley (304-253-4461), and the Shady Spring location is at 729 Flat Top Road (304-763-4600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.