The fundraising efforts of United Way of Southern West Virginia sustain our yearly grant program.
Eligible nonprofits providing services within our coverage area may apply for grant funding during our application process. That process opens this year on March 27 and will close on May 19. The grant application, which is fully online, is found at https://unitedwayswv.org/grants/.
Fundraising events like Denim for a Difference, Dancing with the Stars, and Wonderland of Trees, along with workplace campaigns for payroll deductions, and requests to our loyal donors support delivered meals for seniors, child advocacy, hospice services, literacy programs, food and baby needs pantries, recovery programs, utility assistance, women’s services, and more. Our direct services, the 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline and our Equal Footing Shoe Fund make a huge impact on the population of southern West Virginia and are maintained through our fundraising efforts.
The Board of Directors of United Way of Southern West Virginia determined the fundraising goal for 2022-2023 to be $750,000. Through the support of our community, we are close to that goal! Our fundraising for 2022-2023 will come to an end on March 31. Reaching our goal allows great impact to our service area. More money raised by United Way means more money is invested in local programs.
For every organization who applies for funding, the United Way Board of Directors reviews the application, visits the site, and interviews directors and program managers. Through the due diligence of our Directors, local donors know that our partners have been fully vetted and they can have the utmost confidence in their investment.
When giving to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, your dollars stay local to support local programs. This year, over two dozen partner agencies will receive funding through our grant program. We are on trend to shatter the record number of calls to 2-1-1 for southern West Virginia, 7,592 in 2022. During the 2022 calendar year, over 1,400 pairs of shoes were delivered directly to schools within our seven-county coverage area to provide children with proper-fitting, weather-appropriate footwear.
Our slogan for the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign is United Begins With You! Living united begins when you recognize the child wearing outgrown shoes to school. Living united begins when you observe the food delivery from a senior center providing a hot, nutritious meal to your neighbor. Living united begins when you learn that a colleague or acquaintance is struggling to pay their utility bills. Living united begins when you see that a family member is ready to enter recovery.
We are asking for your help today to reach our fundraising goal. If you have already given to our campaign, thank you! We appreciate your confidence and ask that you consider an additional gift to United Way to help us reach our goal. If you have not given, you can do so securely online at unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111, ext. 105, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. United Begins With You!
