CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance, is seeking to establish and expand Family Support Centers (FSCs) statewide.
Applications for funding of new and existing centers will be accepted from May 15 to June 12. Successful applicants may be awarded up to $250,000 for the state fiscal year 2024 grant cycle.
FSCs are designed to address risk factors that may impact a family’s wellness and stability, and provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or be referred to community-based supports and services.
Onsite services at FSCs vary according to community needs but may include parenting and life skills classes, child playgroups, food and diaper pantries, and counseling. These services are designed to end generational poverty, help families prosper, and prevent situations that may lead to child abuse and neglect.
FSC services are not restricted to at-risk families but offered to any family in a community who would benefit from the services and programs available. Currently, 40 counties are covered by 37 FSCs.
Funding is available through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Promoting Safe and Stable Families Act, and Title II of the Child Abuse Prevention & Treatment Act. Applicants must first register as a vendor and may then apply through the grants.WV.gov portal.
