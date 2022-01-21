Many of us made New Year’s resolutions this year and many of us have already failed at those resolutions. That is why every year my New Year’s resolution is not to commit to New Year’s resolutions; it’s completely fail proof. If you, like so many others, find yourself in the camp of resolution failure, or you just failed to make a New Year’s resolution, I have good news: The United Way of Southern West Virginia is offering New Year’s resolution restitution! You heard me right: By simply supporting your local United Way of Southern West Virginia the United Way is offering credit for failed New Year’s resolutions. Let’s look at the ways in which you can support the United Way of Southern West Virginia and, for maybe the first time in your life, accomplish your New Year’s resolution.
Financial support is the easiest way to receive credit for your resolution. With no sweat from your brow and by simply writing a check and mailing it into your local United Way of Southern West Virginia at PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, you can receive full credit for accomplishing your New Year’s resolution. When you mail in that check, simply write “New Year’s Resolution” in the For section, and Lori Cuthbert will make you a customized TikTok video that will give you full credit for accomplishing your yearly goals. Imagine how good you will feel when that video arrives, and you can show your friends and family that you have already completed your New Year’s resolution while they are still slogging away with diet and exercise.
The second way to support your local United Way is to volunteer. This is for the more committed individual who would feel more accomplished by burning some calories. So many of the events that the United Way of Southern West Virginia hosts require volunteer support, and there are always positions to be filled. By volunteering with the United Way, you can resolve your resolution frustrations. When you commit to two or more hours of volunteer time with the United Way, both Lori Cuthbert and Trena Dacal will feature in a customized TikTok video establishing credit for accomplishing your New Year’s resolution and, if necessary, sign off on any court-ordered community service hours.
The final way that you can support the United Way of Southern West Virginia and fulfill your New Year’s resolution is to just show up. The United Way counts on people to show up and participate in their events to raise funds. When you attend a United Way event, not only do you get a wonderful experience, but you get to know that you supported a worthwhile cause. By attending a United Way event you too can get full credit for your New Year’s resolution. Simply show up to any United Way of Southern West Virginia sponsored event, track down Lori Cuthbert and demand that she publicly gives you credit for accomplishing your New Year’s resolution and she will graciously present you with a customized TikTok video.
Supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia may be the easiest and most fulfilling way to accomplish your New Year’s resolution and get public acknowledgement for doing so. If you choose to participate in the New Year’s resolution restitution, please share the video you receive to your social media pages and let’s get New Year’s resolutions fulfilled all over southern West Virginia!
If you would like more information about how you can support the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can visit Unitedwayswv.org or you can call 304-253-2111 ext. 105 to speak with a United Way representative.