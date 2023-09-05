Beckley, W.Va. – The basement of the Fruits of Labor building at 313 Neville St. in Beckley is now featuring a new wood-stone pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop, and Tammy Jordan, owner of the downtown establishment, is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
Jordan said seven new jobs have been created at the pizzeria, which offers seating for 64 people indoors and 20 on the outdoor patio. The new extension of Fruits of Labor also offers “to go” service. The pizzeria specializes in artisan style pizza and a wide range of specialty coffees and smoothies.
“Two of our students, who have been with us almost a year and just graduated from our station supervisor program, are managing” the new restaurant, she said. “We deeply believe in investing in each student and allowing them to grow and expand their skills. We are excited to welcome three new students to join our education, certification, training, and employment program.”
Jordan said the Fruits of Labor Café on the ground floor and the Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop are two independent and different dining locations.
“For instance, to order pizza, customers will need to visit the pizzeria because pizza isn’t on the menu at the café,” she said.
“Our soft opening of the basement dining option has been well received by our customers,” Jordan said.
"We are grateful to have a safe environment and gathering space for college students to have coffee or a bite of lunch between classes,” she said. “Plus, our goal has always been to fully utilize the basement and three floors of our downtown Beckley building. The café, pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop, conference and meeting facilities, and Seed Sower’s The Well offices are making full and positive use of the space.”
Jordan has three other training cafes and bakeries – in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery – that offer stable, good-paying jobs for people in recovery and nationally certified culinary programming. The Fruits of Labor model was the catalyst for the regional southern West Virginia Communities of Healing recovery to work program that continues to assist employees and employers.
Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), commended Jordan and Fruits of Labor on their steady growth and job creation.
“Tammy’s compassion for others and business acumen have combined to help so many in recovery and to educate employers about this valuable workforce,” said Moore. “Fruits of Labor has been the catalyst, and the Communities of Healing program has exceeded all expectations and made me proud of southern West Virginia for embracing this creative economic model.”
The Communities of Healing program, which was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission, includes a partnership group consisting of Seed Sower, Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and the WV Hive.
