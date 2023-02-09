By this time most health-conscious Americans are aware of the importance of adding more fruits and vegetables into their diets (especially those who read THRIVE on a regular basis!).
Although the USDA recommends that adults should aim for up to 3 cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruit daily, a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January of 2022 found that only 10 percent of us meet our vegetable quota; fruit fared slightly better, with 12.3 percent getting enough each day. and while advice has traditionally advocated selection of the freshest possible produce, health experts now guide us to stock our freezers and pantries with frozen, canned, and dried options to boost intake.
According to Elizabeth Pivonka, Ph.D., R.D., president and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation, consumers who purchase ALL forms of fruits and vegetables are the people more likely to be eating healthier diets overall and meeting daily consumption guidelines. It turns out that minimally-processed forms of produce (such as canned, dried, or frozen) are at least as nutritious as fresh and, at times, even more so.
Positive Aspects of Processing
Contrary to popular belief, fresh produce is not necessarily always the best choice. Most fresh produce sold today is picked early, before it has reached its maximal nutrient density, and travels for days before landing on supermarket shelves; vitamin and mineral content can potentially decline during storage as well. Conversely, fruits and vegetables to be canned or frozen are often allowed to fully ripen on the plant and packed within hours of harvest; their peak flavor and nutritive content are therefore preserved. Protected from exposure to the air, canned and frozen produce don’t lose many nutrients either.
Pivonka states that water-soluble nutrients are harmed the most by heat, but those same nutrients would also be lost during home cooking. and while heat used in processing can reduce levels of certain nutrients, it can increase the availability of others; when fresh tomatoes are cooked to produce tomato sauce, tomato juice, or tomato paste, the cell walls are ruptured, allowing lycopene (a healthful plant chemical) to become more readily available for absorption. Research also demonstrates that lutein, an eye-protecting nutrient found in corn, is made more available to the body when exposed to the heat of processing. Fiber and minerals are not destroyed by the heat associated with processing, so fresh, frozen, canned, and dried fruits and vegetables contain equivalent amounts of these vital components.
From an environmental perspective, frozen or canned fruit and vegetables can be a lower-impact selection, especially if that choice is not in season or grown locally. Fresh produce is also more susceptible to spoilage, leading to increased food waste.
Potential Pitfalls of Processed Produce
Studies conducted by the Produce for Better Health Foundation reveal that most people rate recipes prepared with frozen or canned fruits and vegetables as equally appealing as those made with fresh ingredients. So although nutrient content and acceptability of the finished product don’t dissuade people from using processed forms of fruits and vegetables, the presence of added sugars and sodium might give people pause when menu planning. The majority of sugar and sodium are found in the liquid portion of canned fruits and vegetables; draining and rinsing removes nearly half of these substances. Collectively, canned, frozen, and dried fruits contribute less than 2 percent of the added sugars in most Americans’ diets; non-fresh vegetables deliver under 1 percent of the sodium we ingest. Savvy shoppers should beware of vegetables sold in rich, creamy, seasoned, or cheesy sauces and opt for loose, plain versions instead.
Additional concerns have been raised over foods stored and sold in cans containing bisphenol A (BPA), typically used in can liners. Although the FDA maintains that BPA is safe in materials which make contact with food and poses minimal health risks, its current limit on BPA is 50 ug/kg of body weight. Due to consumer concerns regarding the potential adverse impact on the brain and prostate gland of fetuses, infants and children, many food manufacturers have already discontinued use of BPA in their cans and have indicated such on their food labels.
Tips for Top Produce Picks
All forms of fruits and vegetables count, so be sure to choose a combination of fresh, frozen, canned, and dried produce to help reach intake guidelines, maximize nutrition, and minimize waste. Only buy fresh produce in season; choose frozen or canned out of season. Due to rapid consumption of fossil fuels, be aware of how far your produce has travelled and buy local whenever possible. Drain and rinse canned products when able and look for BPA-free cans if concerned about this chemical. Since dried fruit contains naturally-occurring sugars, avoid products which also list added sugars on the food label and consider portion size. Americans need to eat more fruits and vegetables in any form, and they are all nutritious; buy what you like and strive for a colorful variety!
For more information on healthful lifestyle interventions to optimize health and prevent development of chronic illness, or to locate a nutrition professional in your area, please visit www.eatright.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.