Even though the “Front Yard Brawl” between Marshall University and West Virginia University has been discontinued on the basketball courts and in the football stadiums, the rivalry has been re-ignited by the congregation of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs.
Through the generosity of alumni and friends of the state’s two Division I universities, two “baskets” of memorabilia have been collected, representing the two universities, valued at over $1,000 each. Included are tailgating necessities, Blenko glass, Chico peperoni rolls, golf balls, towels, car magnets, pennants, caps and much more.
Donations of $10 for a book of 12 opportunities to win their respective school’s “basket” and the donations are being accepted, along with a display of the “baskets,” at the weekly Lenten fried or baked fish dinners each Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in downtown White Sulphur Springs or from any member of the congregation of St. Charles Borromeo Church. All proceeds go to the church and its work in the community.
“The drawing for the winners for both the Marshall and WVU baskets will be April 3 at the end of the last Lenten Fish Dinner for the season,” noted Dee Given, chairman.
“Mail orders are also being accepted when accompanied by a good bank check for the amount of the donation for the number of books of opportunities and an indication as to which basket the sender wishes to win,” added Debra McComb, co-chairman for the fundraising project.
The mailing address is St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 40798 Midland Trail West, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986. St. Charles Borromeo serves the eastern portion of Greenbrier County, western Alleghany County, Va., and northeastern Monroe County as well as visitors to The Greenbrier resort, Greenbrier State Forest, and the southern gateway to the Monongahela National Forest.