Karen Hoylman doesn’t sleep much.
That’s unlikely to change any time in the near future either, following the Oct. 25 launch of her Ronceverte business, The Potting Shed.
“It went really well,” she said, of the store’s first day. “I had a lot of customers and everyone gave me a lot of positive feedback.”
The business, whose opening, Hoylman said, was slowed by Covid-19, features the work of local artisans as well as by Hoylman herself.
It was finding a means through which to offer her own products, she said, that prompted her to open the business.
The Potting Shed is not Hoylman’s only job. It is more like her third or fourth as she works full-time, remotely, for the Medicaid division for the state of Maine.
“I have a varied background,” she said, explaining she’s worked project management and in the IT field up and down the East Coast for the past several decades, all while maintaining her home base in Greenbrier County.
She said the pressures of her work and traveling led her to look for ways to relieve stress.
“In the IT industry and in health care management, you have stressful situations, so in my downtime, I started to plant flowers and I bought a farm (in Ronceverte) to raise Angus cattle,” she said.
She said the cattle she raises on her 89-acre farm are raised without antibiotics or hormones and are spring-fed.
“I’ve always been a person that’s tried to be healthy,” she said.
And she carried that mindfulness over into the products she’s making for the Potting Shed.
“I started making body scrubs, face creams, hand creams, face lotions, lip balms and soap,” she said, explaining she partnered with a lavender farm in Covington, Va., to make the body products which are produced from goats’ milk.
Beyond those items, The Potting Shed also offers a mix of items including Do Terra Essential Oils, paintings, signs, home décor and pieces from local artisans, including jewelry and even cedar birdhouses and furniture.
Hoylman says inventory will change with the season, as she explained Christmas baskets and decorations will be available for the holidays.
But, true to its name, when warmer weather rolls in, The Potting Shed will offer more items grown in her greenhouses.
“We’ll be more focused on gardening the majority of the year,” she said. “We’ll have more garden décor in the summertime.”
For now, though, The Potting Shed offers aloe and jade plants, gloves, hand tools and other potting supplies.
And food.
Hoylman said a local baker provides fresh mini loaves and breads on Saturdays.
“It’s important to source locally,” she said. “I’m very cognizant of that.”
The Potting Shed, at 487 Frankford Road in Ronceverte, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment through the week.
Hoylman said she expects to expand the hours by mid-November.
Visit The Potting Shed on Facebook.
