I would like to begin by wishing everyone a happy Easter and thanking you all for joining me, here. Many of us may not have a regular place where we attend an Easter service, so I will jump right into it with an open invite from the Beckley First Baptist Church.
They will be holding a Sunrise Service at Jim Word Memorial Park in downtown Beckley on Easter Sunday, April 17. Word Park is located at 421 Neville St., directly across from the church, and everyone is welcome to come celebrate with them starting at 6:30 a.m.
If you are eager to get outside, a great opportunity to do so is Friday, April 15. Beckley is hosting another Sunset/Full Moon Bike Walk on the McManus Rail Trail. All are welcome. Participants will meet at the Third Avenue parking lot at 7:30 p.m. for an evening event that is both family and beginner friendly. Bikers and walkers will meet and travel the same route together and will be led by volunteer Community Captains.
If you are a fan of the television series “The Office,” you can play a themed trivia game at Foster’s Main Street Tavern tonight, Thursday, April 14, to test your knowledge of the show.
Teams up to five are welcome to play. It’s all free with a chance to win gift cards and several other prizes. Besides its delicious regular menu, Foster’s will also be featuring Kevin’s Famous Chili from the show and some great drink specials.
Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. These are lots of fun, with crowd interaction, great music and yours truly is hosting, so put it on your schedule. Foster’s will be hosting a different themed trivia every month this summer, so check out their Facebook page for more to come.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has talented live music booked for two days this weekened. On Friday, April 15, Hunter Bialock comes to the stage, and Saturday, April 16, is Emily Grace. Both of these shows are from 6 – 9 p.m.
Readers also know that Calacino’s in Beckley does its part to keep local music alive, and it has two of the best lined up for this weekend. On Friday, the Untrained Professionals will be doing their thing on stage, and then Saturday, April 16, features the Thomas Danley Band. I would suggest you grab a table early.
Every now and then, I like to remind you all of the weekly events that are happening in the area. These are nice to know on those “spur of the moment” days when you really have no plans, but you want to get out of the house after work. Here are a few of the best ones for you to remember.
Mondays – Wing Night with live music at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. The wings there are top shelf, and you can chase them down with a $2 can of PBR while watching live music with a beautiful view of the New River Gorge. Check their Facebook for a live music schedule on any Monday convenient for you.
Tuesdays – Trivia Night at Calacino’s. It starts at 7 p.m., it’s free to play and the top three teams win gift card prizes. The trivia there is rather unconventional, and almost a punch in the face to any you have likely played before. Most participants have turned into regulars, so the joint fills up fast. Two words of advice: Go early.
Wednesdays – Wing Night at Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver. Twelve wings are $12 from 4 p.m. – close, and they extend all their happy hour specials for the entire evening. I dropped by the other day, and Chef Dexter Burgess hooked me up with a dozen of his original Asian Zing wings. He hits them with creamy sriracha with a kick of garlic before baking them, and then he grills them to perfection. Baked wings beat deep fried wings in every way, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Georges’ also offers craft beer, pizzas, pastas, steaks and more. They are located at 167 N. Beaver Lane beside Kroger, and you will not regret a visit there.
Thursdays – Open Mic Night at Calacino’s. This 6 - 9 p.m. event is hosted by the talented Clinton Scott. Clinton will play you some great tunes, and you never know what sort of local talent might wander in and take the stage. If you have a talent you would like to share with a friendly, welcoming crowd, they urge you to drop in and participate. Whether it’s music, poetry, comedy, or just about anything else, this is your night to shine.
Also every Thursday, it’s Beer, Burger, Bourbon, and Blues Night at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. You can get a refreshing in-house beer, eat a delicious burger, and wash it all down with a smooth bourbon for only $20. That’s a hard deal to beat, and you get to listen to great blues music the whole time. Check them out on Facebook before you go, because some of the B,B,B, & B nights will even feature a live band.
So there you have it. From church to bourbon, and everything in between, this week pretty much has it all. Is there something specific coming up that you would like to see me cover here? Do you have a meal, a beer or a mixed drink you would like me to try and then feature in my column? Email me at events@register-herald.com and we can make it happen. Otherwise, I will see you all here next week for even more great entertainment suggestions.
DRINK THIS — Thirsty, outgoing creative types put down the coffee at some point in the day
Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has many tasty craft beers to choose from, but let me tell you about one of them. It’s their tribute to our very own WV Mountaineers and they call it the Dub Vienna Ale. It’s a citrus pale ale that has a mild sweetness with notes of toasted malt. All this balances out at the end with a light hoppy finish, and it all comes together perfectly. If you have a tough time choosing while you’re there, this one comes highly recommended. Every Thursday, it’s Beer, Burger, Bourbon, and Blues Night at Freefolk. You can get a refreshing in-house beer, eat a delicious burger, and wash it all down with a smooth bourbon for only $20.
– Gary Vaughan