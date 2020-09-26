The mission of United Way of Southern West Virginia is to promote the health, education, and financial stability of all residents of our service area. We do that by making connections and moving forward together with our partners.
Our partners include all those who provide services through the agencies we support, individuals who give through donations of their time or money, staff and board members that tirelessly develop fundraising possibilities, local governments who assist in identifying the needs of the community, and local businesses who offer workplace campaigns or inventive collaborations.
Every weekend through the month of October, The Resort at Glade Springs generously offers a portion of their ticket sales from Fright Nights to the United Way. This is the 11th annual Fright Nights, designated as the No. 1 haunted attraction in southern West Virginia. As they do with all of their events, The Resort at Glade Springs surpasses standards and offers world-class experiences. This is a vital community partnership that offers an innovative opportunity for giving.
Fright Nights is offered each Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. The Resort at Glade Springs has added a new attraction this year, as well as addressing safety concerns.
Their timed ticketing system will allow for the $25 tickets to only be purchased in advance at frightnightswv.com/tickets. Upon arriving, visitors will enter a virtual queue, checking in at the ticket booth and remaining in their car until they receive a text to enter the attraction. Groups will not be combined; visitors will participate only with the guests with whom they arrive. A plan was enacted for a creative solution to having actors wear mouth and nose coverings and guests are asked to follow local guidelines for wearing masks. Daily temperature checks will be performed on staff members, and a stringent disinfecting protocol will be enforced.
This hugely popular event features five attractions: “Deadwood Manor,” a horrifying haunted house experience; “Ghost Town,” where phantoms of cowboys, gunslingers and saloon gals terrify anyone who dares set foot in their town; “Mr. Beard’s Freaks and Phobias Traveling Sideshow” with fascinating sideshows like the Man-Eating Chicken and Deep-Sea Mysteries; “Slaughterhouse,” where guests must make their way through the pig man’s deadly farm without being captured; and “The Asylum,” a tour through a facility for the criminally insane, abandoned since 1974.
United Way fights for every dollar raised to support our community. Creative partnerships like that with The Resort at Glade Springs as well as local workplace campaigns, fundraising events and donors who contribute directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia give us the resources to tackle the challenges in our community.
Guests of Fright Nights can know that the portion of their ticket given to United Way addresses the needs of our area.
Contributions to United Way can be made by mailing a check directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, giving securely at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111.