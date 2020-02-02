Friends of New River Gorge photo competition winners display work at Canyon Rim Visitor Center

glen jean — Friends of New River Gorge National River hosted their first photo competition Jan. 18 at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville.
The winning photographs taken by local West Virginia photographers celebrate the rich beauty of southern West Virginia.
All photographs were taken within the boundaries of the New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area, or Bluestone National Scenic River. The public is invited to view this exhibit at Canyon Rim Visitor Center through Feb. 26.
The general public who attended the reception Jan. 18 selected the winners of the competition.
“Friends is tremendously pleased with the response to this first photo contest. It is an excellent way to showcase the beauty of our three national parks and to raise funds to support programs such as our educational camps for kids. It is important for the community to come together to support our national parks, and this is a great way to do it,” Friends president Anna Zeigler said.
Donations received from the photo competition will go toward supporting park-approved programming.