The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary recently donated 120 blankets to the Helping Hands Community Resource Center to keep homeless citizens in their community warm.
Helping Hands is a not-for-profit organization that provides emergency services to people in the community. The First Baptist Church of Beckley spearheads the project, which collects blankets, food and clothing for those in need. To donate to Helping Hands, call 304-253-3467.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization committed to informing others of the importance of coal and helping individuals and families in their community. To learn more about the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, go to www.friendsofcoalladies.com.
