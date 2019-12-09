Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donate to youth

The Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists of the Beckley Area Foundation are working on their “Do Good December” Project.
The group, SLYP, is comprised of high school students within Raleigh County.
This year the project will help meet the needs of individuals who are in ResCare, nursing homes, and the VA.
They are putting together toiletry bags which include shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, deodorant, etc.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary appreciates the youth involvement and has donated $200 to help these youth meet their goal.
Hopefully others will see this need and the need to involve youth in our community and donate to this worthwhile cause.
If you or your organization would like to give in any way, please call the BAF office at 304-253-3806.