Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary awards 14 scholarships

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary recently awarded 14 scholarships to deserving high school students.
Criteria for qualification included a family member past or present involved in the coal industry, a 3.0 grade average and being a West Virginia resident. Scholarships were awarded to students in Raleigh, Boone, Taylor and Summers counties.
Scholarships are awarded by the auxiliary each year in April. To qualify for next year’s scholarships, visit the friendsofcoalladies.com for an application. These applications will not be posted for 2022 until December of 2021. However, merchandise and events are posted on this site every day.