Eddiena Schoolfield woke up on Thursday, Aug. 27, her 85th birthday, thinking she was going to simply relax, read a book and “do absolutely nothing,” but her friends, co-workers, and fellow church members had different plans, surprising her with a drive-by birthday parade, balloons and flowers.
Yvonne Seay, Schoolfield’s goddaughter, helped coordinate the surprise alongside Quincy Madison, president of BEAUTY, an organization led by Black retired educators of which Schoolfield is the oldest member.
“She is so compassionate, and she is a very prestigious member of the community,” Seay said of Schoolfield, mentioning the many years her godmother spent as an employee of the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Schoolfield worked for the county for over 40 years as both a teacher and assistant director of federal programs, a position she retired from in 2002 after 30 years.
Before moving back to West Virginia in her late fifties, she taught at schools in Columbia, South Carolina, and Cleveland, Ohio.
Aside from being a member of BEAUTY, Schoolfield still acts as secretary treasurer of the Raleigh County Housing Authority, a position she has held for nearly 30 years, and remains a prominent member of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Once a month she travels to various elementary schools in Beckley to read to students as part of the Read Aloud West Virginia program.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the St. Paul Baptist Church parking lot, around 40 people waited to begin Schoolfield’s birthday celebration.
In attendance were Seay, Madison, Schoolfield’s pastor and church family, old and current colleagues, sorority sisters, dear friends, and other members of the community.
At 11 a.m. the parade made its way down Schoolfield’s street, shouting and blowing horns.
“She was already sitting on her porch,” Seay shared. “She was so surprised and so happy, and I was happy for her to the point of tears.”
“It was a very pleasant surprise,” Schoolfield said before sharing that she usually doesn’t celebrate her birthday because it’s the same date as her mother’s passing.
“I don’t celebrate it normally because I just don’t feel that the day needs to be celebrated, but it has turned out to be a really happy birthday. I just kept thinking, ‘I can’t cry in front of all these people!’”
Schoolfield proudly shared that along with the parade, she received a proclamation from Mayor Rob Rappold, who also wished her a happy birthday.
“Now that I couldn’t believe. You don’t always get something from the mayor. That made it really special.”
“We just hope that she knew people were thinking about her, wished her well and love her,” Seay stated. “Some birthdays are not happy days, but we hope this one was. We are just so appreciative of all the friends and colleagues that came out to support her and share the love.”
Seay later added that one of Schoolfield’s friends, who couldn’t make it to the parade because of a doctor’s appointment, drove down her street hours after the event, blaring his horn and wishing his friend a good day.
Following her surprise, Schoolfield revealed that she did exactly as she had planned: She sat on her front porch, read a book, did absolutely nothing and enjoyed every second of it.