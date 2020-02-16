Nearly every weekend and summer vacation of my youth were spent at my grandparents’ rural home in the gently rolling hills of Virginia.
The house wasn’t that big, but the property surrounding it seemed to go on forever, dotted with assorted outbuildings that had some connection to providing food for my grandparents and their six daughters who all had families of their own.
There was a huge barn that I only ventured inside once. My grandfather pointed out the black snakes wrapped around the rafters, explaining they kept the rats and mice to a minimum. I still shudder at that distant memory. My male cousins, however, seemed to spend a lot of time in that barn. They must never have made their way up to where the black snakes were or, I’m sure, my female cousins and I would have found one of the slithering creatures in a doll stroller along the way.
There was also a smokehouse where hogs were slaughtered, smoked and cured.
In the backyard, just beyond a large arbor, dripping with the sweetest grapes I’ve ever tasted, was the chicken coop.
And attached to the house was the well house, where an old iron pump was used to hand-pump water for carrying into the house. Even after public water made it to Bondtown and into my grandparents’ home, the old pump remained and was still used occasionally.
The house and yard were surrounded on three sides by a humongous garden. There were green onions, Tommy Toes and other tomato varieties, cucumbers, potatoes, lettuce, green beans, carrots, peas, you name it.
Pappaw spent the summer weeding, hoeing and harvesting the bounty. It wasn’t unusual, however, to look out the kitchen window in the afternoon and see him on the ground, his shirt wadded up under his head, napping under the shade of the only tree in that vast garden.
What wasn’t eaten during family dinners, or distributed among the daughters and their families, was canned by Mammaw. She was an artist in the kitchen. And, along with her generous hugs and soft voice, food was how she told you she loved you.
Their yard was also huge. Along with my sister and a dozen cousins, we spent those warm weather visits playing hide-and-seek, tag, mumbly peg, and catching fireflies (lightning bugs, to us) by the hands-full. In the evening, we sat on the front porch, listening to our grandparents, aunts and uncles spin one tale after another until bedtime.
My kids would have been bored to tears. To us, however, those days were heaven on earth.
Our favorite game was to pull a stick from one of the bushes around the yard, fetch an apple from the ground, push it onto the stick, then see who could fling that sucker the farthest. With the right stick, a little momentum, and a lucky arm, you could get that apple to splatter against the side of the garage. Now that I look back, that may be the reason we had to race the bees to get inside the car.
Mammaw used the apples still hanging on the trees to make fried apples, apple pies, applesauce, and, my personal favorite, fried apple pies. And, yes, she made all that from scratch.
Nothing hit the spot on a cold winter’s day like one of Mammaw’s fried apple pies, hot from the skillet, and a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
Mammaw used the same dough for the pies as she used for making biscuits. She made biscuits from scratch three times a day, every day, winter, spring, summer and fall.
She would pull her dented aluminum pan from the flour bin, make a well in the middle of the flour, then add a fist full of lard, a pinch of “sodie,” a sprinkle of salt, and a little buttermilk. Her arthritic hands then systematically mixed, squeezed and kneaded the ingredients until a mound of dough was formed. She then pinched off a small ball, molded it into a flat, rounded biscuit – one-by-one until the pan was full. Never once did I see her measure anything.
She did the exact same thing for the fried pie crusts. Then fried that fruit-filled crust in melted lard. What I wouldn’t give for just one more...
My mom, on the other hand, used a recipe that is provided elsewhere on this page. Mom fried her pies in Crisco and she came pretty close to duplicating Mammaw’s pies.
As for myself, I’ve used my mom’s recipe and I’ve also used canned biscuits. Just rolled them into a thin circle, spooned canned pie filling onto one half of the circle, folded them over, pinched the dough closed around the fruit, and fried them in canola oil. They weren’t like Mammaw’s, but they were pretty good.
I have a friend who swears by ready-made pie crusts found in the grocery store’s refrigerated section.
Of course, she and I both use canned pie filling from the grocer’s shelf. You can make more than one flavor this way – peach, apple, blueberry, even lemon, among others.
At any rate, if you are looking for a warm, sweet treat on a cold winter’s day, a fried pie of any flavor will satisfy that sweet tooth.
Who knows, it may also conjure priceless memories of a simpler, and maybe sweeter, time.
Fried Pie Crust
Ingredients
4 cups of self-rising flour
3/4 cup of shortening
2 Tbs. sugar
2 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
Directions
Cut shortening into the flour.
Then mix remaining ingredients into the flour mixture.
Mix until dough holds together.
Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 1/2 hours before using.