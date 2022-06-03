Fresh treat loses its appeal after bad reaction

One of my very favorite and first mid-May treats is one you will probably never guess…
It has the tantalizing triple combination of being spicy, crunchy, and fresh; it's the ever pungent and always radiant radish. Not many people I know feel this way about these red and delightful roots, but I sure did love them until I had a very unfortunate and unexpected encounter with one. As I was pleasantly plucking them for a salad one evening recently, this particular batch of radish greens was extra prickly and caused immediate irritation to my hands. I found it startling and odd to have an old friend be so harsh so quickly and out of the blue.
Before I even made it back inside with my rustic ruby reds, my hands began to itch, and my entire back broke out in hives. My whole body felt as though it was on the edge of bursting into flames at any moment if my itch wasn't quickly quelled. Needless to say, I was pretty miserable. After slathering on every anti-itch cream with no satisfaction, we decided it was time to go to the doctor.
Until that very itchy night, I never exactly felt city people's reaction to living so far off the beaten path — 45 minutes to town through winding roads and around skirting deer, in the pitch black of night, the trip to town never felt quite so long and treacherous before. I'm sure if it felt that way to me, my mom, who happened to be the driver, definitely felt the same.
Luckily, by the time we got to the hospital, my itch had seriously subsided, but just to be safe, I got an extra heavy dose of Benadryl to diminish the reaction completely. That was the day radishes lost their radical flare, feel, and flavor in my world.
I think I'll just steer clear of them for now, and just in case I cross paths with my old favorites in the future, I'll always have an epi-pen out in this country hollow for back-up.
