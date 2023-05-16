Region 1 WorkForce WV, Heart of God Ministries Church, Ross IES and The REACH Initiative are sponsoring a free community resource fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The event will be at the church, at 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
According to organizers, “The idea is to bring the information from the larger arenas into the community where it is more accessible and much needed. This is the first of this kind at a more intimate level, providing the opportunity for people to sit and talk with the agency professionals to learn what services are available to them.”
The following agencies have confirmed attendance:
Aetna Medical Care & Outreach
Appalachian Wellness
Beckley ARH
Beckley Comprehensive Treatment Center
Career Connections (Youth)
Central WV Aging Services
Concord University
Department of Veterans Affairs
Dignity Memorial (pre-need services)
Disability Rights of West Virginia
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha County
Heart of God Ministries Project Hope
Humana
Job Corp
Jobs & Hope
Legal Aid of West Virginia
Life Strategies
New River Community and Technical College
One Voice
Raleigh County Day Report
Raleigh County Family Support Center
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition
Ross IES
Seed Sower
Southwestern Community Action Council
The REACH Initiative
VA Regional Office (VA benefits)
Veterans (disabled) Outreach Program specialist
WIN WV
WIOA Business Services
Workforce Advisor
WV Adult Education
WV Division of Rehabilitation Services
WVU Tech
Pearls Delish Fish and Queen C Hotdogs will provide food.
Free door prize drawings will be offered.
For more information about this event, contact the coordinator, Jeannette Thomas, at 304-237-5002.
