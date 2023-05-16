Region 1 WorkForce WV, Heart of God Ministries Church, Ross IES and The REACH Initiative are sponsoring a free community resource fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The event will be at the church, at 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.

According to organizers, “The idea is to bring the information from the larger arenas into the community where it is more accessible and much needed. This is the first of this kind at a more intimate level, providing the opportunity for people to sit and talk with the agency professionals to learn what services are available to them.”

The following agencies have confirmed attendance:

Aetna Medical Care & Outreach

Appalachian Wellness

Beckley ARH

Beckley Comprehensive Treatment Center

Career Connections (Youth)

Central WV Aging Services

Concord University

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dignity Memorial (pre-need services)

Disability Rights of West Virginia

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha County

Heart of God Ministries Project Hope

Humana

Job Corp

Jobs & Hope

Legal Aid of West Virginia

Life Strategies

New River Community and Technical College

One Voice

Raleigh County Day Report

Raleigh County Family Support Center

Raleigh County Prevention Coalition

Ross IES

Seed Sower

Southwestern Community Action Council

The REACH Initiative

VA Regional Office (VA benefits)

Veterans (disabled) Outreach Program specialist

WIN WV

WIOA Business Services

Workforce Advisor

WV Adult Education

WV Division of Rehabilitation Services

WVU Tech

Pearls Delish Fish and Queen C Hotdogs will provide food.

Free door prize drawings will be offered.

For more information about this event, contact the coordinator, Jeannette Thomas, at 304-237-5002.

