lewisburg, w.va. – Veteran jazz performer, composer, and recording artist Vince Lewis and his sextet will take to the stage at Carnegie Hall in late April.
The group will appear in the Old Stone Room on Thursday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Local 674 of the American Federation of Musicians, with funding provided by the Music Performance Trust, and is free and open to the public.
Lewis will be joined at Carnegie Hall by Jeff Bryant (trumpet), Bob McGraw (harmonica), Birch Graves (saxophone), Gary Williams (percussion), and James Turner (bass).
A headliner at jazz festivals with Dave Brubeck, B.B King, Ellis Marsalis, Lou Rawls, Mundell Lowe, John Pizzarelli and Melissa Manchester, Lewis and his ensemble also have been featured performers in concert at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as two performances at the Smithsonian Institute Jazz Bar.
Lewis also has served as staff guitarist at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., and at The Greenbrier resort.
Jim Carlton, in “Conversations with Great Jazz and Studio Guitarists,” says Lewis’ playing is “indicative of the rarified air of true mastery.”
“He routinely creates engaging and excellent music,” Carlton said in a press release.
Lewis is included in the 2014 Scott Yanow book “The Great Jazz Guitarists … The Ultimate Guide.” He has recorded 20 CDs as a leader and sideman, and each has received critical acclaim in virtually every major jazz publication. In addition, he is a Heritage Guitar Inc., Benedetto Guitar, Eastman Guitar, Breedlove Guitar, SIT Strings, and Redstone Audio performing artist, and has a Vince Lewis signature archtop guitar available built by Richard Ralston, a noted New Zealand luthier.
Lewis also developed and directed the Classical and Jazz Guitar programs at the University of Charleston, Marshall University, Palm Beach University, Liberty University and Bluefield College. He has taught at the post-secondary level for 48 years, conducted jazz guitar workshops, and created courses in improvisation and other jazz-related subjects at the university level. His chord melody arrangements for solo guitar appeared regularly in Just Jazz Guitar Magazine.
Lewis is an adjunct professor of music and guitar at Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va., and is a regular educational contributor to Jazz Guitar Today online magazine.
