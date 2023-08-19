Carnegie Hall is hosting a free needle felting workshop on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m., with Kids’ College instructor Karen Leland in the Old Stone Room located on the ground floor.
In continuance of the “pay it forward” spirit that prompted the original needle felting donations at this summer’s Kids’ College summer program, Carnegie Hall is hosting a workshop for anyone who would like to make a felted ornament or animal to be auctioned off to provide scholarships for children to attend Kids’ College in 2024. Participants are welcome to make their own special creation to take home as well. All materials are provided.
To attend, RSVP to education@carnegiehallwv.org. For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.