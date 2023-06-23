The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a free magic show on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.
Magician Joey Stepp will present illusions, fantastic card manipulations and hysterical stories. Stepp will also share how he followed his dreams.
This show is sure to engage an entire audience of 5-12-year-olds and their caregivers.
Call the library at 304 536-1171 with any questions. The library is located at 344 W. Main St.
