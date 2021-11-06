White Sulphur Springs Library is hosting traditional Irish and Celtic musician Patrick O’Flaherty, Tuesday, Nov. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Light refreshments follow the free show.
Raised in Galway’s Gaeltacht, on the rugged west coast of Ireland, Patrick is part of a select group whose native language is Gaelic.
His professional music career has spanned over three decades, and his performance venues include the Mall in Washington, D.C., Notre Dame University and the Milwaukee Irish Festival, to name a few. During this time he performed with two bands, The Celtic Folk and The Poor Clares, whose second album, “Change of Habit,” reached the national charts.
O’Flaherty is considered a fine practitioner of the Irish mandolin and harmonica. He is also a highly respected player of the button accordion and banjo.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs. Please call 304-536-1171 if you have any questions.