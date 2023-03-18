The White Sulphur Springs Library is pleased to announce that traditional Irish and Celtic musician Patrick O’Flaherty will perform at the library on Thursday, March 23, beginning at 6 p.m.
Light refreshments will follow this free program.
Raised in Galway’s Gaeltacht, on the rugged west coast of Ireland, O’Flaherty is part of a select group whose native language is Gaelic. His professional music career has spanned over three decades, and his performance venues include the Mall in Washington, D.C., Norte Dame University, and the Milwaukee Irish Festival among others.
He has performed with two bands, The Celtic Folk and The Poor Clares, whose second album, “Change of Habit,” reached the national charts.
Patrick is considered a practitioner of the Irish mandolin and harmonica and also plays the button accordion and banjo.
He has been able to share his music with notable people such as Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.
