Grandmistress of the Bouzouki, Beth Patterson, will perform at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m.
Patterson combines traditional Irish, Celtic and folk ballads with Cajun, world-beat and progressive rock influences and a splash of humor to create her own special songs and music.
Patterson has released eight solo CDs.
She has appeared on over 200 recordings, including the nationally charting "Change of Habit" by her former band, The Poor Clares.
Soundtrack appearances include the motion picture "The One-Eyed King" (starring William Baldwin and Armand Assante) and Mike Judge's Mirimax release "Extract."
She’s performed in over 20 countries across five continents. She completed a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Loyola University, New Orleans.
The free hour-long concert will be followed by light refreshments.
The Library is at 344 W. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.