Instead of a sleigh, Santa sent a white van, courtesy of the City of Barboursville, W.Va., overflowing with over 500 toys and 15 bicycles to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary office in Beckley recently.
The gifts were donated by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, out of Philadelphia, Pa.
Santa’s helpers, Steve Walker, National FOP state trustee, past president of the WV FOP and chief deputy for Kanawha County sheriff’s department, along with Daren McNeil, WV FOP president and chief of police in Barboursville, volunteered to make the two-day trip to Philadelphia to pick up and deliver the gifts just in time to support families in need at Christmas through the FOC Ladies Auxiliary Giving Hearts program.
Dave Gentry, WV FOP state board member, and his wife, Nancy Gentry, FOCLA volunteer and board member, presented information about the Giving Hearts program to the WV FOP for donation consideration. The Giving Hearts Program provides food, clothing, and toys to over 500 families at Christmas.
“We know that the FOCLA will use all these gifts to families in need, which is why we chose to support them,” Walker said.
Contributions are still being accepted to support the program. Send a gift to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 1109, Beckley, WV 25802, or by purchasing merchandise on the group’s website at www.friendsofcoalladies.com.
