The annual Fourth of July fireworks show is returning as usual to Beckley in 2021, sponsored by Appalachian Power, Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events announced Tuesday.
"There are no restrictions related to Covid," Moorefield said. "It's 'back to normal' – hopefully."
In 2020, the city had not budgeted for a fireworks show, anticipating that tax collections would be dismal due to Covid. City treasurer Billie Trump would announce, nearly a year later, that revenue was actually $2 million ahead of what city officials had anticipated, but in July 2020, the city was preparing for the worst.
A group of citizens, businesses and community organizations, led by Dr. Ayne Amjad, banded together to work with Moorefield to host a fireworks show that followed Covid guidelines.
Amjad said in June 2020 that it was not mentally healthy for citizens when so many special festivities were cancelled.
Volunteers and city workers marked parking lots in six-feet spaces, and families were encouraged to stay inside their vehicle or the marked spaces.
"This year's a lot different than last year," said Amjad, who is now Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health. "We do know, now, that it's safe to be outside.
"I think back (to 2020). We didn't know what to do.
"We didn't know if it was transferred by surfaces," she said, offering an example. "People were just a lot more afraid to go out."
Amjad said the 2021 celebration will be held without masks, as Gov. Jim Justice lifted the mask mandate in the state on June 20. She added that older people and others may still want to wear masks in indoor settings, for more protection, but it is not mandatory.
She said that it is OK for most people to gather outdoors without masks in West Virginia, despite the variants of Covid-19 that are being reported in larger cities like Los Angeles.
"This year, we know it's safe to be outside," she said. "It will be a lot more of a better weekend.
"We'll see a lot more celebrations, and it's good."
Amjad encouraged Americans who have not been vaccinated by July 4 to get their vaccines as soon as possible.
"We still need to encourage people to get vaccinated," she said.
•••
Moorefield said that in 2021, the free fireworks show will be presented by Pyrotechnic, as usual.
Appalachian Power made a donation to help pay for the show, she added.
According to Moorefield, there are no restrictions this year. She said that people may set their own guidelines when viewing the show.
"Whatever their safety level is, if they're comfortable getting out, or they may stay in their vehicles," Moorefield explained.
The fireworks show for the city is 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center/Little League field.
Fridays in the Park on Friday, July 2, at Jim Word Memorial Park will have an Independence Day theme.
Molly Williams, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director, said that Lake Stephens also has Fourth of July festivities planned.
Williams said that Lake Stephens' Independence Day celebration is Monday, July 5.
The beach, splash pad and aqua park will open at 4 p.m. on Monday, and a DJ will be on the beach to provide music.
"We already are so busy that weekend that anything more would be hard to manage," she added.
The Lake Stephens fireworks show will start over the lake at 10 p.m.
Moorefield said that the West Virginia Miners baseball organization will host a fireworks show at Linda K. Epling Field on Saturday, July 3, after the baseball game.
"There's three opportunities for people to see fireworks," she noted.