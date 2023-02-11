It’s been almost four months since we last previewed some of the most exciting upcoming films, yet the number of highly-anticipated movies has only grown larger.
Some of the movies previously previewed have since been released, like the hotly contested “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which went on to surpass expectations and become the fourth highest grossing movie of all time.
Most of the films discussed in this column will be available locally on release date at Marquee Cinemas.
The first film to preview is the upcoming continuation in the “Rocky” franchise. “Creed III” is set to be released on March 3 and will be the first film in the franchise not to feature series creator Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, though he is still involved as a producer. Despite this break from tradition, the narrative looks strong as Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is living off the success of his previous battles but demons from his past come back to haunt him.
In keeping with the theme of breaking from tradition, the next title to be previewed is another alteration to a long-established formula. “Scream VI” is releasing on March 10 and is the first in the long-running horror franchise that will not feature Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The actress was reportedly unhappy with the offer that was given to her so she declined the reprisal.
To continue the theme of keeping with themes, the next film is also a continuation of a franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the next chapter in the stunning action franchise led by Keanu Reeves and is scheduled for a March 24 release date. This is one of the last holdover films from the myriad delays during the Covid-19 pandemic, so fans of the franchise are more eager than usual.
Finally, in completion of the continuation theme, there is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment in the historic “Indiana Jones” franchise. Set to be released on June 30, the film’s production has caused an uproar on the internet due to unsubstantiated rumors that Harrison Ford’s iconic character would be erased from the timeline via time travel. The film is also at the center of an ongoing discussion on the nature of de-aging technology and the use of artificial intelligence in special effects.
