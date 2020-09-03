Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 13, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
By now, you’ve heard all you want to hear about Don Imus and his bad mouth. I won’t assault you with more of the same.
However, this high-profile case involving racial and sexist slurs punctuates a growing concern for me.
As a journalist, I champion the First Amendment right of freedom of speech. However, I don’t think the Founding Fathers ever intended to give blanket sanction to the profanity, bathroom humor, vulgarity, character assassination, slander and hateful speech that assault all of us every day.
I’m sure there are those who will take issue with me, but my understanding of freedom of speech as outlined in the Constitution has to do with allowing every citizen a voice in matters that involve governmental control.
We have a right to criticize public policies and speak out against misuse of taxpayer money. We have a right to call public figures to account for misdeeds, and we have a right to have our say about political and moral issues.
I suppose one could argue we have a right to say anything we want, no matter who gets hurt, but I truly believe that’s an abuse of a higher law than the Constitution.
I believe freedom of speech is a privilege that should not be abused or taken for granted. I believe those of us who claim to be followers of God should be known for words that uplift, educate, support, nurture, comfort, encourage and build bridges.
We should not be named among those who use any kind of racial or ethnic slurs, even in jest. We should not be known as people who always bear bad news and rain negativity down on others. There will always be plenty of people like Don Imus to do that.
As a public figure who’s been in the broadcast business for years, Imus should have known better. However, the bad thing about giving ourselves a license to criticize, malign and slander others is that our tongues will continue to spiral further and further out of control.
Any freedom requires some restraint so that the rights of everyone can be protected. The Apostle Paul reminded believers to “walk in liberty,” but never to use that liberty as a license to sin.
We also need to remember that words do not begin on the tongue; they begin in the heart. Jesus said, “For out of the abundance of the heart a man speaks.” When hate, prejudice, sexism and racism come out of our mouths, they are like gases spewing out from a toxic dump within us.
The best way to keep our mouths right is to keep our hearts right. The best way to do that is to hedge our freedom of speech in with Godly principles and perspectives.