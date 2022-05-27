Forget the house cleaning; focus on time with loved ones

“You know, they won't notice if the house isn't perfect,” my husband lamented as he wiped off the table for the second time in 30 minutes.
“I will,” I said, wiping sweat from my face as I continued to push the mop across the kitchen floor.
This conversation took place years ago. We were expecting a house full of relatives – and “house full” is no exaggeration – for a cookout.
In those days, my husband and kids always dreaded getting ready for company only because I usually went temporarily nuts – that's no exaggeration either. I became a bundle of nerves, irritable, and so bossy and demanding I could put any drill sergeant to shame.
I was terrified someone would find a bit of dust on the bottom of a kitchen chair or a cobweb in that far corner of the living room coat closet.
The house, however, was looking pretty good on this particular day. I had already painted the hall closet and washed every piece of clothing in the house, along with the curtains. My kids' toys were all put away – no small task. The toilet gleamed brighter than any piece of jewelry I owned.
The only thing I hadn't found the time to do was dust the roof. (If they had only made long-handled Swiffers back then!)
In just a couple of hours, the yard would be full of people in lawn chairs scattered here and there. The grill would be smoking. The sound of soft drink cans popping open would fill the air. Kitchen surfaces would be covered with food. Children would be running here and there, laughing or arguing, or both. A volleyball net would inevitably be strung across the yard. Croquet mallets would be propped against the house.
The day would then end all too soon and it wouldn't matter one whit whether or not the house had been cleaned. (Of course, I did get a little nervous when the volleyball skittered across that un-dusted roof a couple of times.)
Today, many of those relatives have passed on and I miss them all very much. I return to those memories often and smile at the far echoes of the laughter and good-natured teasing that filled my house and backyard in those days.
Thankfully, our house is still filled with people we love routinely coming and going and, though cookouts aren't held as often, we still do it often enough.
At any rate, this weekend officially marks the beginning of the summer season. Families will be gathering for cookouts, for picnics, for dinners, for just getting together.
After all the hamburgers and hot dogs or steaks on the grill, the family might want to try a little something different. Here is a stuffed pepper variation they might find tasty.
•
Chicken And Rice Stuffed Peppers
6 green peppers
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped into small pieces
1 cup rice, cooked according to package directions
1 Tablespoon butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
Salt, pepper, and paprika to taste
Seasoned bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut a thin slice from the stem-end of each of the peppers and remove the seeds. Rinse the peppers thoroughly, inside and out, in cold water.
In a bowl, mix cooked chicken, cooked rice, eggs, butter, and seasonings. Fill the peppers with the mixture.
Top with bread crumbs.
Place peppers in a shallow baking dish that has been covered with non-stick cooking spray.
Bake for about 35 minutes.
•
This is a somewhat healthy alternative to peppers stuffed with ground beef mixtures.
I have to confess, I mix a little sugar in the water before cooking the rice.
Also, sprinkling shredded cheese across the bread crumbs is yummy, but I don't add it until the last five minutes or so of baking.
Regular paprika is recommended for this recipe, not the smoked or the hot. Of course, either one might be just as delicious – depending on one's tastes.
While I've never tried it, I imagine a pinch of garlic or onion powder might be good in the chicken mixture as well. A little poultry seasoning would also add more flavor.
This mixture is limited only by one's imagination.
As always, experiment with it and make the recipe your own.
Add a salad and your favorite bread, and you've got a delicious summer meal.
Of course, it really doesn't matter what's on the menu this weekend. So what if you didn't find the time to do all the laundry or the toilet bowl doesn't sparkle.
At the end of the day, all that matters are the people in your life and those priceless minutes spent together.
– Email mcbrooks@register-herald.com