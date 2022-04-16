It’s become a meme to discuss Michael Bay’s fascination with bombastic explosions and rolling Land Rovers, but the roller coaster ride that is “Ambulance” gives more than ample opportunity for Bay to flex his imaginative toy box. There are dizzying drone shots from above skyscrapers, below actors and even inside of a parking garage.
The impulse to keep the camera moving is pervasive and influences every shot within the 136-minute runtime. Nothing is static; even the narrative crescendos at multiple points. If you’re able to suspend your expectation for an engaging thriller and instead focus on the video game-esque mayhem left in the wake of the titular ambulance, then you’re in for a ride that you won’t soon forget.
This story centers on two brothers who end up commandeering an ambulance as a disguised getaway vehicle after a horribly botched bank robbery.
Jake Gyllenhall stars as Danny Sharp while his brother Will Sharp is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Will is a former combat veteran who is facing mounting medical bills for his wife’s undisclosed “experimental surgery.” Because insurance won’t cover that sort of procedure, he is forced to seek the financial aid of his wealthy, albeit estranged, brother Danny.
The brothers have a sordid history of performing criminal acts as their father was a notorious LA bank robber and while Will has turned over a new leaf, serving honorably in the United States armed service, Danny has further entrenched himself in the criminal underworld. Will is subsequently obligated to participate in a new bank heist in order to secure the necessary funds to save his wife, and thus the events of the plot are set into motion.
There isn’t much to analyze in terms of narrative as it’s a Michael Bay film. The spectacle in your face is the primary concern, not the plot beats. Characters are introduced at random, dialogue is used more for comedic effect than characterization, and the cinematography is chaotic. This is by design. Nothing can stand still in a Bay film, and nothing in “Ambulance” does.
The aforementioned aerial drone shots are littered throughout the film, constantly providing the viewer with so much stimulation it borders on exhausting. As Marquee Cinemas patron Phillip Parlier said, “It’s the most Michael Bay film of any Michael Bay film.”
The action scenes are cut in a fast-paced editing style; no one shot lingers for more than a few seconds unless it’s in slow motion. Bay’s music video origins are in full display here. This film is easily his most over-directed affair yet.
However, there is a certain charm in how the action is presented to us. No time is wasted setting up characters or conflicts; the police chase is the main event after an undercard of obligatory set-up. We aren’t given any insight into the planning of how they’re actually supposed to rob this bank, past acquaintances are contrived out of whole cloth in order to add tension after the fact, and each climax is superseded by yet another climax.
Just when you think the film can’t get any more surrealistically crazy, Eiza Gonzalez’s EMT character is suddenly performing open chest surgery while guided by a team of trauma surgeons via Facetime; all while there is an army of police cars chasing their ambulance.
Hidden beneath the veneer of a story is the sheer lunacy that “Ambulance” brings viewers.
You’ll enjoy your time on this ride if you’re able to turn your brain off and avoid looking for logic or motivations. The comedy is robust, and Gyllenhall gives an unhinged performance worthy of Dennis Hopper. There’s fun to be had as this borders on the fabled “so bad it’s good,” a cheesy, unrelenting camp fest full of surprises and shocking set pieces.
“Ambulance” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.