Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.