It seems as though fool’s spring has left, just when I began to get used to the sunny afternoons and clear pathways around campus.
The deceivingly sunny temperature seemed to vanish just as my spring break rolled around. Luckily, I made it home just before the cold front hit, allowing me to enjoy the very first, and sadly short-lived, daffodil blooms. Vibrantly clumped throughout the front yard and farm, they gave the otherwise dull landscape a bright burst of color and gave me a much-needed pep of springtime cheer.
Hoping their dazzling beauty would stay a bit longer, I was disappointed when a frigid March chill had blown the daffodils and my sunny dispositions back into a winter wilt by midweek. Their petals were weighed down by icy droplets of indecisive condensation, and their trumpets sagged, then decayed. As for me, much of my motivation declined, and I quickly fell back into bed, back to my usual break routine of Netflix, naps, and scrolling the internet.
I did manage to motivate myself a few times, mostly to realize that, despite the deceivingly bright sun shining in through the windows, it was still lounge inside by the fireplace kind of weather. Only in West Virginia is it normal to be welcomed back from spring break with inches of freshly fallen snow and gusty blizzard winds in West Virginia. I hope the next bout of spring sets in to stay, and I, and the daffodils, hope it comes soon.
