Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry are hosting a food giveaway today from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium at 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley, while supplies last.
Food giveaway planned for Epling Stadium on Wednesday
