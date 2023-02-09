A Food Giveaway for veterans is scheduled for Friday from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Ragland Road in Beckley. All veterans are encouraged to participate.
Food giveaway for veterans set for Friday
