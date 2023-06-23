The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will host a food giveaway at the Heritage Center, 100 High School Drive in Mount Hope, on Tuesday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Food giveaway coming to Mount Hope on Tuesday
