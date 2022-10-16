Food for thought: Can diet prevent Alzheimer's disease?

November marks the start of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, which seeks to help educate the public and offer support to the 6.2 million Americans living with the illness.
The sixth leading cause of death in the United States and having no known cure at present, Alzheimer’s disease comprises 60 percent to 80 percent of all cases of dementia. Genetics and factors such as head injury can increase risk; additionally, Hispanics and African Americans have a higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Cardiovascular illness and lifestyle factors like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of social engagement and physical activity can add to susceptibility.
Although researchers continue to study Alzheimer’s disease, studies indicate that diet can play a vital role in its prevention and/or delay progression. The Alzheimer’s Association has long supported the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating pattern since these have been linked to a reduction in the development of heart disease and dementia. Scientists have relatively recently, in fact, combined aspects of both eating styles into something called the MIND Diet (which stands for “Mediterranean-DASH-diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay”), incorporating specific dietary strategies shown to support brain health. Health-conscious individuals are wise to learn more about both these various food patterns which have been associated with optimal health and well-being.
The Mediterranean-style diet is filled with vegetables and fruit, nuts, legumes, and whole grains; fish and seafood comprise the primary sources of animal protein, while olive oil is the main type of dietary fat. Red wine, poultry, and dairy products are consumed in moderation; red meat and sweets or foods with added sugar are rarely eaten. Studies conducted in 2018 demonstrated that the Mediterranean diet may help delay or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease by 1 ½ to 3 ½ years on average, as evidenced by brain scans performed on participants with no underlying dementia ranging in age from 30 to 60 years old. Systematic reviews reveal a large volume of research suggesting that this eating pattern helps decrease the incidence of several brain-related illnesses including depression, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and mild cognitive impairment (which can progress to Alzheimer’s).
Like the Mediterranean diet, DASH is an eating pattern filled with a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, and lean sources of animal proteins; saturated (meat-based) fat and added sugars are restricted, and dietary sources of potassium are emphasized. The DASH diet focuses less on olive oil and does not endorse regular alcohol consumption. Although there is less current research on this style of eating as it relates specifically to the delay, prevention, or treatment of Alzheimer's disease, it is recommended by the Alzheimer’s Association. Many studies link the DASH diet to better vascular health and a lowered risk for cardiovascular illness.
By combining these two eating patterns, researchers created the MIND dietary approach in 2015 to target brain health and prevention of all types of cognitive decline, specifically listing foods to incorporate regularly and foods to avoid. Followers of the MIND diet should aim to consume six or more servings of green, leafy vegetables each week and one additional serving of vegetables daily; due to their antioxidant content, berries are suggested twice weekly. (Preferably unsalted) nuts should be eaten five or more times per week, and olive oil is the only added fat to be used. Proponents of the MIND diet should also strive to ingest three servings of whole grains per day; fish (not fried) at least once per week; legumes (beans) four times per week; poultry two times per week; and wine should not exceed one glass per day. Items to be minimized or avoided altogether include butter and margarine (under one tablespoon daily), cheese (one or less portion weekly), red meat (fewer than four servings per week, in moderate portions), pastries & sweets (less than five servings per week); fried foods should not be eaten.
To not feel overwhelmed by making drastic changes all at once, here are a few practical tips to embrace the MIND diet:
l Eat a dark green salad most days of the week for lunch, pairing it with broth-based soup or a sandwich at lunch or with dinner most days of the week.
l Portion unsalted nuts (about ¼ cup) into small plastic bags or containers to carry for a smart snack or if feeling hungry during the day.
l Have frozen berries on hand to add to cereal or yogurt; they can be pureed and frozen to make healthful summer treats.
l Select breads, cereals, crackers, and pasta made with whole grains while avoiding those listing “enriched wheat flour” (meaning white flour) as their first ingredient.
l Choose fish, skinless poultry, tofu, or beans as a protein source at most meals.
l Try a few meatless meals each week, such as three-bean chili, lentil soup, chickpea curry, bean burritos, or grilled tofu kabobs.
To help promote good nutrition to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease, there are several recommendations and modifications which may be of benefit: limit mealtime distractions such as the television; keep the table or eating surface clear to avoid confusion; serve just one or two food items at a time; avoid patterned plates; alter food textures as needed to facilitate chewing/swallowing; allow plenty of time for the meal to be completed; consider liberalizing dietary restrictions to incorporate some favorite foods; add fortified foods and supplements like high-calorie shakes if unintended weight loss is of concern.
