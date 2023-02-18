The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry Food Giveaway is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Old Mt. Hope High School in Mt. Hope from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Food Bank food giveaway planned for Mount Hope
