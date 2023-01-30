The Raleigh County Emergency Food and Shelter Board is accepting applications from new agencies wishing assistance in funding their emergency food and shelter programs.
In 2022, five agencies received funding from the EFSP grant. Any requests for funding must be received no later than Monday, Feb. 17.
Applications are to be sent to Jack Tanner, executive director, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, 25801. The board of directors will meet to determine the final distribution of money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.