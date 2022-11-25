The anticipation built as I slogged through my last few days of classes.
Glancing out the lecture hall window, exhausted and ready for the week to end, I watched as wet, loose snowflakes began to cover the ground with their beauty. Thanksgiving break was fast approaching, and it couldn’t come quick enough. Each fresh flake had a symmetrical beauty that was easy to recognize from inside the cozy classroom, but after 50 minutes and a slight drop in temperature, the glow and glamor that they initially brought on faded into a damp and dreadful trip outside.
Two steps out from under the deceivingly protective roof eave and onto the slushy street, the fashion choices made earlier that morning began to turn against me. The hems of my pant legs became increasingly soaked with icy brown water, and the cuffs of my coat, damp from the morning coffee splattered, continued to provide a cold and sticky feeling on my wrists as I traveled across campus. At least I only had one more early morning to wake and two more classes to attend before heading home.
The sweet aromatics of dinner and the feverish enthusiasm of my dogs jumping all over my lap greeted me warmly as I stepped foot in my front door. Shivering off the week’s clammy chill by plopping in front of the fireplace, I settled in for a bit. I knew I wasn’t home for good, but I was home for the week at least, happy and humbled to start the holiday season with my folks.
And now, a week, many meals, and countless conversations later, my pockets are stuffed with food and, of course, loads of love to make it through finals week back among the lofty white-tipped peaks that tightly encase what I now call my second home, Elkins.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.