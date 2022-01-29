The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has added Jennie Williams as its new state folklorist.
Williams joined the staff on Jan. 18.
Williams grew up in Frederick, Md., and attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Indiana University in Bloomington, where she is a Ph.D. candidate in ethnomusicology.
During her work with Traditional Arts Indiana (TAI) at IU, Williams secured funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to restart the TAI Apprenticeship Program, which has since supported four groups of artists.
Williams has worked with a range of local, regional, and national arts programs including the NEA, Maryland Traditions, Mississippi Folklife, and Smithsonian Folkways in Washington, D.C.
A proficient mandolin and guitar player with a knowledge of traditional music repertoire, Williams has worked extensively in traditional music circles as both a performer and a field researcher. She compiled her IU dissertation fieldwork into a video featuring photography, interview clips, and performances and stories delivered by musicians in southern Indiana on their front porches during the pandemic. The resulting film was screened both at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities at Indiana University in April 2021, and locally for the musicians in Paoli, Indiana.
The West Virginia Folklife Program is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council and is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Folk & Traditional Arts Program.
West Virginia Folklife is dedicated to the documentation, preservation, presentation, and support of West Virginia’s vibrant cultural heritage and living traditions.