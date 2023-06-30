The annual golf tournament hosted by the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary recorded the largest number of golfers, donors, and prizes ever, according to the group.
All proceeds of the event go to grant scholarships to area high school students.
This year’s tournament was at Glade Springs Cobb Golf Course.
The auxiliary counted 31 corporate sponsors this year. Additionally, individual hole sponsors and business partners provided enough donations to have over 200 door prizes valued at over $6,000 to give away to the golfers.
Breakfast was provided by Chick-fil-A, and a sit-down lunch was provided by Harman Fuels, Highland Industries, and the WV Coal Association. The hole in one contest on hole #17 was sponsored by Lewis Nissan, and the contest on hole #13 was sponsored by the Beckley Auto Mall.
In total, 33 teams participated in the morning session and 29 teams in the afternoon.
The winners in the morning session were:
First place: Ardie Jenkins, Richard Jarrell, Jeff McGraw, Todd Duncan
Second place: Cody Darby, Brian Ward, Cooper Ward, Greg Calvert
Third place: Jim Sloan, Will Altizer, Gary Horner, Billy Turner
Fourth place: Nick Hudnall, Matt Robinson, Anthony Daniels, Chris Walls
Fifth place: Doss Howell, Steven Crigger, John Evans, Clint Fritz
Winners in the afternoon session were:
First place: Chad Mullins, James Sloan, Tim Justice, Justin Stanley
Second place: Zach Statler, Conner Golden, John Mussille, Chris McKenzie
Third place: John Yambrick, Matt Tinchez, Chris Hendrick, Bill Ray
Fourth place: Shawn Green, John Lawson, Adam Young, Charlie Connely
Fifth place: Derek Butler, Kelly Gibson, Anthony Elswick, Eric Martin
Students are eligible for auxiliary scholarships if they have a family member, past or present, involved in the coal industry and have a 3.0 grade average. The 2023 scholarship applications will be posted on the FOCLA website in December.
Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization made up solely of volunteers.
To learn more about FOCLA and to donate or purchase merchandise to support FOCLA’s many charitable projects, go to www.friendsofcoalladies.com.
