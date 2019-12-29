The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary wound up their year with the “Giving Hearts” program.
Each year under this program the ladies give to families referred by schools, churches and referrals of families that have a parent deployed. Each child in the Giving Hearts program is given a coat, pajamas, gloves and toys that are age appropriate.
This year over 50 families were served plus 16 deployed military families. Also included to the family is a Christmas floral arrangement and two weeks of groceries, which includes two hams with all the fixings for Christmas dinner.
The military sends a truck from Huntington to pick up for families throughout West Virginia. All monies used in this program come from donations from businesses and individuals as well and profits made selling Friends of Coal merchandise through the friendsofcoalladies.com website.
Another year helping others through Friends of Coal Ladies auxiliary may be nearly over, but now they begin working on 2020.