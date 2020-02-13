The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is currently taking applications for scholarships toward traditional and non traditional education. This includes typical college scholarships as well and trade schools.
Applicants must have a relative — be it a father/mother, grandmother/grandfather, uncle, aunt, brother/sister etc. — who has or is working in the coal industry. Other qualifications include a 3.0 grade point average, a score of 20 on the ACT or 1400 on the SAT and financial need.
More information and applications can be obtained by going to friendsofcoalladies.com.
These applications must be completed and post marked by April 8, 2020.
In 2019 the Friends of Coal Ladies awarded 18 scholarships totaling $36,000 going to seven counties in West Virginia.