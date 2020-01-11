The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina has started a program collecting used mascara wands. These wands are used to clean away oil, larvae, fly eggs, mites, infections, mud, oil and other wildlife contaminants.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary began a campaign with its members, families and friends collecting these used mascara wands. Each wand must be washed in Dawn dish liquid and placed in a Ziploc bag.
Just last week the Friends of Coal ladies mailed a total of 240 wands to the wildlife refuge. Any individual(s) or groups wanting to help can collect, clean and mail these wands to: Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, PO Box 1211, Skyland, NC 28776.