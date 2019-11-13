FOC Auxiliary aids Lincoln County schools

Recently Meridith Ramey, Preschool Education Itinerant Teacher and Transition Coordinator of Lincoln County Schools reached out to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary requesting needs in Lincoln County.
The opioid rate in Lincoln is one of the state’s worst. Unemployment is high. The tax base is next to nothing. Foster care numbers are through the roof. The needs there are simple and essential.
The Ladies of FOC got together a donation of over 100 pair of socks, 100 pillowcases and 100 tubes of lip gloss — simple but essential for these children.
The FOC Ladies are hoping others will see this need and help Lincoln County out.
Still needed are hygiene items for boys and girls, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, feminine needs and soap. If you or your organization can help, please get in touch with Meridith Ramey, MA, Lincoln County Schools, 10 Marland Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Help those less fortunate have a happier holiday just by having their essential needs met.