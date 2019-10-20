Question:
I don’t want to get the flu vaccine and everyone at work says that I should. What are the chances of me getting the flu if I don’t get the vaccine?
Answer:
It’s hard to give you a concrete number. There are many factors to consider, such as your exposure to sick people, your personal health history, and the flu season in general. My biggest recommendations for everyone, whether you get the flu vaccine or not, are to wash your hands with soap and water, not the hand gel, before you eat or touch your nose and mouth; and to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze so you don’t spread your germs. Also, remember to eat healthy, get your vitamins and tea with honey, and rest when you do not feel well.
Question:
My feet stink. My wife hates it and always makes fun of me. What do you suggest?
Answer:
There are foot sprays you can use to avoid having smelly and sweaty feet. You can find them in the foot aisle. Odor Eaters is a good brand. Take your shoes and socks off right away when you are home and if your shoes are wet from the rain, make sure they are dry before wearing them again.
